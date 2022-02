Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 2:43 AM in the area of Galena Drive and Rebecca Lane. Police say a woman had been shot in the chest multiple times. Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from a hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to Colorado Springs Police.