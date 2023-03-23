(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man suspected of a homicide on Thursday, March 23.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

30-year-old Francisco Jose Ruiz was arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder, according to PPD. Ruiz is accused in the murder of 34-year-old Heather Duran who was found dead in her home on Feb. 24 in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue.

Ruiz was taken into custody with assistance from Pueblo police SWAT and negotiators. Police are collecting additional evidence in the area, said PPD.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 553-3258. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.