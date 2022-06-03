MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Some of us consider it a challenge to tackle the Manitou Incline just once… but how does 19 times in one day sound?

On Tuesday, May 31, Andrea Sansone of Golden set a Manitou Incline record for most ascents in 24 hours by a woman with a total of 19 trips. That’s 35.7 miles and a gain of over 35,700 feet!





The Manitou Incline is one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado, but it is not for the faint of heart. It gains over 2,000 feet of elevation in less than one mile. The base of the Incline is located in Manitou Springs near the base of the Barr Trail and across the street from the Cog Railroad.

More than 180,000 people attempt the climb each year. Head to the Manitou Incline homepage of ColoradoSprings.gov to plan your trip, find parking, and to check the Incline’s operation schedule.