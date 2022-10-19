Woman run over & killed by fire department brush truck identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman who was run over by a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Brush Truck Sunday afternoon on Oct. 16, has been identified.

Margaret Miller was reportedly underneath blankets among other debris when she was run over by a CSFD Brush Truck that was attempting to turn west in a dirt parking lot near Dorchester Park.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a man attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park located at 1130 S. Nevada Ave. The fire department responded to the scene and determined that a CSFD brush truck was needed. The fire was on the stump of a tree and the CSFD Engine was too large to take off the road, according to police records. Police said that a CSFD brush truck is meant to assist in fighting fires in these types of locations.

Records state that the brush truck attempted to enter the park along the southeast corner of the park. Due to the parking lot being blocked off, the truck drove south from the parking area where the park and curb meet. Police claimed this area had been repeatedly driven over and is therefore dirt. Blankets and other debris were on the ground where the dirt path and grassy area of the park meet, according to police records.

Miller was underneath the debris when she was struck by the brush truck. CSFD personnel immediately exited the truck to administer lifesaving measures, but Miller died due to her injuries.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.