COLORADO SPRINGS – A woman had to be rescued from her truck following a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the area of W. Cheyenne Rd. and Woodburn St. The crash involved a truck and an SUV. Fire crews used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the SUV. Nobody was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No word on what caused the crash.