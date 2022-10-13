(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing and endangered woman who went missing from the Security-Widefield area Thursday.

31-year-old Lindsay Woods is a black woman, 5’7″ tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: EPSO

Woods was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants, and gold colored wire-framed glasses, in the area of Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.