PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was killed when a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo Sunday night has been identified.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 29, high winds overturned a boat with 13 people on board – five adults and eight children. One woman died and a man is still missing. During the recovery, one child was flown to Children’s Hospital, and all other adults and children were taken to a local hospital to be checked for hypothermia.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West. An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

Search and rescue operations for the missing man were suspended Monday until 10 p.m. due to high winds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.