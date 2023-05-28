(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating an early morning shooting that killed a woman on Sunday, May 28.

At approximately 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2000 block of B Street. Arriving officers found a woman injured from the shooting and transported the victim to a hospital. This victim has died, according to EPSO.

EPSO said a man has been taken into custody and will be facing First-Degree Murder charges. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.