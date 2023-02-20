(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A single-vehicle crash in Pueblo West resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said, around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 Deputies were called to the area of South McCulloch Boulevard and South Avenida del Oro after a passerby reported seeing vehicle lights in a dirt lot.

Deputies found a 2016 Dodge Caravan on its side against a power pole. PCSO said the driver who was wearing a seatbelt remained inside the vehicle but suffered fatal injuries. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

According to PCSO, a preliminary investigation indicates the driver was going southbound on McCulloch when she veered toward the left and drove off the road and into a dirt lot. The vehicle then hit rocks and a railroad tie before crashing into the power pole. PCSO is still investigating the cause of the accident.