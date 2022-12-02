(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23.

35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in this crash.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 53rd fatal traffic crash of 2022, according to CSPD. At this same time in 2021, there were 46 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.