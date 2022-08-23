COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified.

The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home just after 5 a.m. on a reported traffic accident involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman had been run over in a driveway.

The investigation on scene revealed that family members from the home were being transported to the airport in the early morning hours, and when the driver of the car returned, they were not aware that the woman was in the driveway.

When the driver turned into the driveway, the woman was run over by the car. The woman was hit again when the car backed out of the driveway, and when the driver got out after parking the car along the curb, they found the woman in the driveway and called 9-1-1.

When the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR arrived on scene, the woman was declared dead.

An autopsy was completed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on August 12, and the victim was identified as 75-year-old Tong Suk Olson.

This is the 28th traffic fatality in 2022 in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 30 fatalities.