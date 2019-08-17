Woman injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Pueblo Friday night.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Police said around 11 p.m., they were called to area of 7th St and Glendale to investigate a report of a shooting.

A woman sitting on her porch with 2 family members was struck in the knee by a single round. The round did not exit, but officers could see the protrusion of the skin on the other side of the victim’s knee where the bullet stopped.

The victim and family members couldn’t provide many details, according to police they didn’t see anything.

There was a simultaneous shot fired call on E. 7th several blocks away, but as officers searched they couldn’t locate the source of the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this to call 719-553-2502.