Woman in jail after assaulting CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS— A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested after kicking a CSPD officer in the chest and legs.

Police received a disturbance call just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night at an apartment on Oxford Lane near Cheyenne Blvd and 8th St.

When officers arrived they found 31-year-old Denise Rios.

Police say Rios became confrontational and was intoxicated at the time of the call.

Rios was placed in handcuffs and agreed to go to a local hospital.

As she was being taken to receive medical assistance, she went to the ground and assaulted a police officer.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Rios is being held at the El Paso County Jail for Second Degree Assault.

Her bond is set at $10,000.