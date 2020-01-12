Woman in jail after assaulting CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS— A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested after kicking a CSPD officer in the chest and legs.
Police received a disturbance call just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night at an apartment on Oxford Lane near Cheyenne Blvd and 8th St.
When officers arrived they found 31-year-old Denise Rios.
Police say Rios became confrontational and was intoxicated at the time of the call.
Rios was placed in handcuffs and agreed to go to a local hospital.
As she was being taken to receive medical assistance, she went to the ground and assaulted a police officer.
The officer was not seriously injured.
Rios is being held at the El Paso County Jail for Second Degree Assault.
Her bond is set at $10,000.