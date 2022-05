COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who had been impersonating a CSPD officer.

The woman, identified as Misty Henry, was taken into custody under charges of a class six felony for Impersonating a Peace Officer.

On Monday, CSPD officers of the Gold Hill Division received reports of an individual assuming the identity of a CSPD officer and attempting to intimidate a community member.

Henry has been booked into a criminal justice center.