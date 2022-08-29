COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was seriously injured following a physical disturbance Sunday night.

On August 28, just before 10 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Splendid Circle North, in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a physical disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with serious injuries, who was later transported to the hospital.

Officers said that the suspect, a man, initially left the scene, but was later found at another home and taken into custody without incident.