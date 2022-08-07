COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman hit by a driver while crossing the street will be cited for jaywalking.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of 19th St. and Uintah St. for a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian.

Officers learned that three individuals were crossing Uintah St. approximately 20 yards away from the crosswalk and intersection of 19th St.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to stop or maneuver to avoid hitting one of the three pedestrians.

The woman that was hit was transported to a hospital for treatment. She was determined to have multiple bone fractures.

Police say the woman jaywalking across the street will be cited with Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in this investigation, according to police.