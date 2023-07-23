(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday night, July 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said they received reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian southbound I-25 north of Woodman Road just before midnight. Officers and medical personnel located a woman who had been hit by a car and sustained life-threatening injuries. The woman was later taken to the hospital.

Alcohol and speed are not considered contributing factors to the crash at this time. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to CSPD.