(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead near the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 23.

PPD named Stephanie Lopez, 43, as a person of interest in this case, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near the corner of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane on reports of a dead body found in the Belmont neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene where Pueblo Police noticed “suspicious circumstances.”

Based on preliminary information, PPD says the case appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active, according to PPD.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. This is the 24th homicide investigation in 2022, states PPD.

If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Lopez, contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.