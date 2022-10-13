(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a woman found dead on Erie Road, Monday night on Oct. 10.

Courtesy of CSPD

A completed autopsy identified 27-year-old Allison Scarfone of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The cause and manner of death will soon be determined by the Coroner’s Office.

As the initial investigation unfolded, Gregory Whittemore, 39, of Colorado Springs was found to be the suspect involved in the ‘suspicious death’ of Scarfone. On Oct. 10, Whittemore was taken into custody and later booked into the El Paso County Jail for Murder in the First Degree, according to police records.

Scarfone’s death is the 39th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD says they investigated 30 homicides this time in 2022.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.