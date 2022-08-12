PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her.

The woman had been arrested on two outstanding warrants on Monday afternoon and had been in the jail less than 24 hours.

On Friday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the woman as 40-year-old Martha Salas of Pueblo. The coroner said Salas was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy has been performed and the Coroner’s Office awaits results to determine her official cause and manner of death.