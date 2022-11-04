(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman with obvious trauma and external injuries.

W. Colorado Ave. was shut down between South 12th and 13th Streets while CSPD investigated. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit have taken responsibility for the investigation.