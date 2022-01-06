Woman documents emotional journey looking for home destroyed by Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, in Louisville, there was hope something would be left of sisters Lesley and Lisa Drapers’ home in the Cornerstone neighborhood.

But one look from the edge of the subdivision dashed all hopes.

Lisa Draper and a passenger made videos of their journey back after running for their lives the day before. Things looked worse as they got closer, with the camera still rolling as she discovers her family home was gone.

The place she knew like the back of her hand was now a no man’s land.

“Jesus. I didn’t even know where we were at. Everything was unrecognizable. It was a foreign landscape,” Lisa said.

To make matters worse, Lesley has been battling breast cancer and had lost her job.

“It was unbelievable. My whole life, all the things I collected during my travels and my dad’s art are gone. Things you can never replace,” Lesley said.

Lisa took the video to share with neighbors who had not seen the area and to show life is not always so great.

“Life should be documented. I think that things we see on social media are smiles and happiness and that’s not necessarily the way life is,” Lisa said.

The two saved their dog, named Buddy. And they have each other. In the light of all the devastation, a sister’s hug is the greatest gift of all.

The sisters are now staying with friends and plan to rebuild.

A friend of theirs has started a GoFundMe to help with costs. It’s money the Drapers say they will share with so many others in need.