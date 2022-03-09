PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is dead after falling out of a moving car in a Pueblo neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:25 a.m. in a St. Charles Mesa neighborhood near 25th Lane and Webb Court.

When deputies arrived, they learned the woman was a passenger in a SUV travelling south on 25th Lane and had fallen out of the car. The woman suffered fatal injuries.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not been released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on scene. A portion of 25th Lane from Parkview Drive to Hillside Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.