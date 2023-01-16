(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face.

On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a physical altercation occurred between several people. Police said during the altercation a woman was cut across the face and received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. The suspect in the incident was identified as 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez who was taken into custody.