Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun around in the skate park. When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed three individuals that reportedly had the handgun.

Courtesy of FPD

Fountain police identified 18-year-old Grace Harless as the suspect in possession of a concealed handgun. Harless was taken into custody and charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon. The two other reported parties contacted by officers were an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

“We want to thank all of the reporting individuals that notified law enforcement,” stated FPD in a press release. “Please remember if you See Something, Say Something!”

There is no evidence at this time confirming whether or not the weapon was intended to be used at the park, said FPD.