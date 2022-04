PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police Department arrested 42-year-old Lisa Morales who had stabbed a man during an argument on Tuesday.

Officers were called near the intersection of Cambridge and Stanford Ave. on a report of a stabbing at 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Morales was arrested on charges of First-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence.