PUEBLO, Colo. — On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, around 6:07 a.m., Pueblo police responded to the 2700 block of Sitter Place regarding a disturbance.

A stabbing victim was located on scene who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. He was later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Mascarenas and later died from his sustained injuries.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Savannah Mascarenas was arrested for Second Degree Murder in this case.



This was a domestic violence related incident.