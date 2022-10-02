(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested for multiple hit-and-run crashes and for driving into barriers and road closures Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving reports of multiple hit-and-run crashes near 5900 Dublin Blvd. Motorists and drivers involved provided pictures to officers of a white Mercedes sedan with California plates and of the driver.

At 3:45 p.m., another report was received of the suspect vehicle crashing through barriers and road closures near Dublin Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Shannon Jablonka. According to police reports, Jablonka had previously been arrested for three separate crashes and Driving Under the Influence.