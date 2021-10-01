Woman arrested for driving under the influence following multi-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after police say she drove while intoxicated and caused a multi-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital and closed a road for several hours.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Sarah Alcorn was driving while intoxicated in the area of E. Platte Ave and N. Circle Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday when her black Honda collided with a black BMW.

The BMW then collided with a black Dodge Caravan. Alcorn’s Honda then drove to the right and struck the driver front side of a gold Subaru Legacy and a white Chevy GMT truck.

Officers contacted Alcorn in the driver’s seat of the Honda. She was later evaluated at a local hospital for driving under the influence.

The driver and passenger of BMW were transported to a local hospital. Southbound Circle from Willamette to Platte Ave was closed for several hours.