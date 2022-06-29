COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman for assaulting a peace officer Teusday evening.

Just before 10:40 p.m., CSPD officers from the Sand Creek division reported to a possible suicide in progress near the corner of Airport Rd. and Apollo Village Cir. Officers were notified that a woman was attempting to kill herself. A knife was believed to be involved.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers had to intervene an active disturbance between two women. Both women resisted officers and became phyiscally confrontational.

Police say that in a struggle to gain control, one of the women, identified as Yazzmine Deleon, bit one of the officers in the hand and struck a different officer in the head using her elbow. She then attempted to kick another officer, according to arrest records.

Deleon was eventually detained and taken into custoy for assualt on a peace officer.