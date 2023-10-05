(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Trinidad Police Department said officers arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting medical staff and then officers when they arrived.

According to Trinidad Police, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 police were called to the corner of South Ash Street and East First Street in Trinidad about a woman later identified as 19-year-old Dorothea Fife assaulting medical staff.

While officers were with Fife, Trinidad Police said she started attacking officers. Police detained Fife who is facing charges of; Second Degree Assault on a Police Officer or Fireman Serious Injury, Third Degree Assault, Two counts of Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct.