COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who threatened and harassed workers during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening.

At 7 p.m., officers were called to an area near North Academy Boulevard and Citadel Drive to investigate a robbery in progress.

A reporting individual claimed that a woman was attempting to steal items and threatening to hurt staff. According to the report, the suspect assaulted employees with metal hangers, dumped alcohol on employees, hit workers with a half-full liquor bottle, threatened to shoot employees and claimed that another accomplice was in the parking lot with a gun. Police say that a male suspect stood near the front doors.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges without incident. The second suspect left prior to officers arriving and was not located.

The woman, who police believed was acting irrationally, admitted to consuming alcohol and narcotics. During the investigation, officers learned that there was no gun involved in this disturbance.