(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested after assaulting multiple Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers, early Sunday morning on Jan. 29.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Chestnut Street and West Fillmore Street on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer determined the disturbance was a verbal argument after speaking with one of the involved persons.

Police said the second involved party, later identified as Savanah Acosta, came out of a nearby business and became very aggressive toward the victim and the officer on scene. Acosta swung at the first officer and spit in his face, according to CSPD. She was eventually detained and taken into custody.

While in custody, Acosta spit on two additional officers and grabbed another officer’s taser, said CSPD. She was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

No officers were injured during the incidents.