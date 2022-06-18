COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman for the alleged shooting of her husband, Friday evening.

Beatriz Giraldo was taken into custody after probable cause was established for several crimes including the possible shooting of her husband.

Just after 8 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a hospital to contact a victim who was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was vague when asked about his injuries and where the shooting had occurred. He stated he was shot at one of several locations within the city. According to CSPD, none of the locations supported the victim’s statement.

Officers then attempted to contact the spouse of the victim at her residence on the corner of Cattle Dr. and Westerner Dr. She refused to let the officers inside while demanding a search warrant. The victim’s spouse also denied any involvement in the case.

A search warrant was approved for officers to make entry into the residence. Police determined the residence was in fact the scene of the shooting.

Giraldo was arrested and taken into custody.