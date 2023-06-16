(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who reportedly drowned in the Arkansas River near the Buena Vista whitewater park, Friday afternoon on June 16.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Witnesses said the victim in the innertube was struggling to make it to shore while going through hydraulics near the Buena Vista South Main recreation area, according to CPW. The victim struggled until he became unresponsive and began to float downstream, witnesses said.

The call for help came at 2:40 p.m., prompting rangers with CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA), law enforcement and medical to respond.

The staff of a commercial rafting company downstream from the incident were also notified. An employee attached to a rope entered the river to retrieve the victim. The staffer and victim were both pulled to safety by a shore-based rescuer.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager.

Waters noted the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a full wetsuit. The park manager is now urging the public to check conditions before entering the river or to use a commercial rafting company. The tragedy illustrates the importance of being prepared for whitewater conditions at the peak of spring runoff, according to Waters.

The body was turned over to the Chaffee County Coroner for an official autopsy report while the death is investigated by CPW, AHRA and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, per a press release.

According to CPW, this incident is the 11th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023. There is one additional presumed water-related death and another unconfirmed death, said CPW.