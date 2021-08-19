With personal connection to the disease, Broncos and Bowlen family continue support of Alzheimer’s Association

A nurse holds the hands of a person suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. (Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos held their third annual Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day on Wednesday at training camp.

“This is a worldwide disease. It affects everyone and has no bounds,” said Brittany Bowlen, daughter of the late Pat Bowlen, who died from Alzheimer’s complications in June 2019.

Her mother, Annabel, was diagnosed in 2018.

“That’s why we at the Broncos Organization are so focused on continuing to fundraise and bring attention to this community,” she said.

Along with her brother Patrick and sister Annabel, the Broncos organization and Empower Energy donated $50,000 towards the Colorado chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I know that the community surrounding my family has allowed us to get through this disease twice,” Brittany Bowlen said. “They deserve attention. They deserve love and they deserve fundraising so that we can find a cure one day.”

Bowlen said her mother is “doing great, she’s an incredibly strong human. I have an immense level of respect for her.”

In Colorado alone, there is more than 76,000 people living with Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

All Broncos coaches and personnel wore purple shirts to raise awareness of the disease. Fans who attended camp were encouraged to learn more from volunteers and could register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Since 2014, the Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family (Team Super Bowlen) have raised more than $650,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.