COLORADO SPRINGS — All witches and warlocks are being called out to Quail Lake for a Halloween paddleboard event on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Paddle Yoga

The event will be hosted by Dragonfly Paddle Yoga to mark the start of fall and celebrate ahead of Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Paddleboards are available for rent through Dragonfly. All participants must sign up for a specific time block and sign a safety waiver.

Channel your inner witch or warlock for some good exercise and fun times! Check here for event details.