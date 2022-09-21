COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season.

Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 to rent all the necessary paddling equipment.

The fee includes all equipment as well as photos of your experience.

Requirements for renting a board through Dragonfly Paddle Yoga:

18+ years of age

Ability to swim unassisted

Wear a costume!

Signed waiver

48 hours cancellation policy

Want to bring your own board? Attendance is free if you bring your own board, but witchy and ghoulish attire is still encouraged. Just sign the event’s online waver.

Click here to sign up for a board rental time.