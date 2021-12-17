WireNut spreads some holiday cheer at Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday night paid to be a last-minute Christmas shopper for some people at Walmart. For a tradition that has been occurring since 2015, WireNut headed to a Colorado Springs Walmart and roamed the store, choosing people at random and then paying for their entire cart.

WireNut chose several families at random and bought their entire basket. Credit: Sarah Hempelmann

“They say ‘thank you, thank you’. I say believe me… we’re getting more than you are. We love it. It’s just an experience. You can’t duplicate it,” said Warren Peacock, WireNut Growth Director. “Every year, you hear these amazing stories. And it never gets old.”

Warren said there is nothing like the spirit of giving for the holidays. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Juliana Ponce was shopping for toys for her younger sister when the WireNut team approached her. She said she was in the process of reaching for an upper shelf item when staff offered their assistance…and something more.

Staff help Juliana in more ways than one. Credit: Sarah Hempelmann

“I was just trying to grab something and I didn’t reach and I was looking for someone to help me and he helped me and then it really just shocked me to see that they were going to pay for everything,” Ponce said.

Another shopper WireNut chose at random, Candace Wiggins, was waiting in the check-out line with her daughter, preparing to buy some gifts for her neighbors’ kids.

Wiggins was originally buying gifts for neighbors kids. Credit: Sarah Hempelmann

“It is like so amazing because it’s like ‘oh my gosh’. I was trying to do something nice for them and then I got something nice done for me,” Wiggins said.

A couple other shoppers, Alex McKnight and Jesse Hollis, said they were surprised when a group of WireNut staff approached them.

“It was kind of cool like I didn’t expect that. I thought I was in trouble,” Hollis said.

But shock turned to gratitude.

“It never happens to us,” McKnight said.

This tradition started 6 years ago and Peacock said he wants to continue it going for as long as he can and he hopes it will inspire others to pay it forward this holiday season.