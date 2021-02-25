Wintry Thursday morning

This timelapse early Thursday morning from Woodmen and Academy, south to N. Carefree, to Murray, to Galley shows that even though plows have been out overnight, roads are icy and snow packed.

Light snow continues to fall across the region and will be on the decrease through the morning. Allow extra time to get where you’re headed this morning and allow extra distance to come to a stop. Please be careful and drive for the conditions.

Colorado Springs is on accident alert. If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries and drugs or alcohol are not suspected, just swap insurance information with the other driver. You have 72 hours to report to authorities.