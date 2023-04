(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Winter Park Resort wrapped up its 2023 Spring Bash and Splash festivities with a classic pond skim on Sunday, April 23.

Courtesy of Winter Park Resort

Sunday marked the closing of the Winter Park side, but the season’s snow totals will allow guests to have fun on the mountain well into May, according to Winter Park Resort.

With a solid 70-inch base and a season snowfall total of more than 370 inches, guests can still enjoy soft spring turns on the Mary Jane side of the mountain.