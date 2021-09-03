Winter Park Resort welcomes fall with Upslope Brewing Company Oct. 2

WINTER PARK, Colo. – Winter Park Resort is celebrating the beginning of fall with Upslope Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 2.

A pop-up taproom will be located at the top of Mary Jane Mountain in the trees near the Lunch Rock restaurant. To get there, guests will need to hike the Roof of the Rockies trail from the top of the Gondola. Upon their arrival, live music will be playing, four bars, backcountry snacks and a brand new can design for Mary Jane Ale, Winter Park’s exclusive craft beer. Upslope will also introduce a new mixed 12-pack featuring their Mary Jane Ale.

Proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Leave No Trace to help them continue their efforts to protect the outdoors.

Winter Park Resort and Upslope Brewing have been partnering for two years now bringing beer and a love of adventure together. Mary Jane Ale was conceived as part of their partnership, brewed from Colorado-grown and Munich-malted barley along with U.S.-grown Azacca and Cascade hops.

To learn more and/or buy tickets, click here or here. Tickets will be available on the Upslope website beginning Monday, Sept. 6.

To learn more about Winter Park Resort, click here.