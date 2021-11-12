Winter Park releases statement of land acknowledgment to honor Indigenous communities

WINTER PARK, Colo.– Winter Park Resort has released a statement, acknowledging that the land on which the resort stands is both historical and ancestral land belonging to native and indigenous people of the following nations: Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne and Ute tribes.

The resort says that it hopes the statement will lay a foundation for meaningful partnerships and continued support for Native American people and communities, both on and off the mountain, by recognizing the role that indigenous people continue to play. The resort has already committed to keep all access to the land open to all people, regardless of gender, ancestral background, race, ethnicity or religion.

Winter Park Resort will begin using the following statement in select resort communication, including on its website, social media channels, and on resort maps and some signage.

“Winter Park Resort acknowledges and honors that the land on which we operate today is the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Nookhose’iinenno (Northern Arapaho), Tsis tsis’tas (Cheyenne), and Nuuchu (Ute). We recognize and honor these Native Nations, their people, and their continued connection as the original stewards of these lands and waters where we recreate today. We reaffirm and recognize that connection both through our words here and through our actions.”

“Winter Park Resort was founded as a place for all people to renew and refresh through mountain recreation and adventure. It is a place with a rich history of stewardship and connection to the land that began long before it was ever a ski resort,” said Sky Foulkes, president of Winter Park Resort. “Recognizing, acknowledging and honoring that history only makes our connection stronger.”

The resort has planned additional activities with native and indigenous people and communities by forming relationships with native skiers and outdoor enthusiasts who will consult with the resort on its inclusion efforts. Winter Park also has begun working with local tribal leaders to introduce more native youth to skiing and snowboarding and to invite adults to visit what to many is their ancestral homeland.

To mark Native American Heritage Month and to spark conversation around the importance of recognizing and honoring the history of the land, Winter Park Resort will host a screening of Native American skier Connor Ryan’s film “Spirit of the Peaks.”

Connor wrote, directed, and starred in the film produced with REI Co-Op Studios which touches on the deep, spiritual connection indigenous people have to both the land itself and its natural resources.

The screening is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. To learn more about the screening and the film, click HERE.

To learn more about Winter Park Resort, click here.