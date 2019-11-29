Winter Park Resort voted best in North America

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort was voted the best ski resort in North America by USA Today on Friday.

This is the second year in a row being named this honor, beating out nine other North American Resorts for the coveted title.

Here’s the list:

Winter Park Resort – Winter Park, Colo. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows – Olympic Valley, Calif. Mount Bohemia – Lac La Belle, Mich. Revelstoke Mountain Resort – Revelstoke, B.C. Copper Mountain – Copper Mountain, Colo. Telluride Ski Resort – Telluride, Colo. Crystal Mountain Resort – Enumclaw, Wash. Big Sky Resort – Big Sky, Mont. Stowe Mountain Resort – Stowe, Vt. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – Golden, B.C.

Every year USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts curate a top 10 list of the best ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose their favorite after a month of public voting.

“We’re thrilled to be named North America’s best ski resort, especially by readers of USA Today. Readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort director of marketing.

Winter Park kicked off its 80th season, making it Colorado’s oldest, continuously running ski resort. Mary Jane, opened for the season on Friday morning. The resort offers more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain with 21 chairlifts.

Winter Park is located 67 miles from Denver and 91 miles from Colorado Springs.