Winter Fest kick of 2022 Winter Olympics in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 Winter Olympics was heralded with fanfare in Colorado Springs thanks to Winter Fest on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum plaza. Fans expressed their excitement at being among other fans cheering on Team USA.

Winter Fest kickstarted the celebration of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“Man, we’re out here having fun, that’s what we’re doing!” exclaimed Roger Reddish, Colorado Springs resident and Senior Olympian Cyclist.

The museum hosted this year’s Winter Fest, which is a free community celebration for the Beijing games.

“We’re here to support all the Olympians,” said Deborah Reddish, Roger’s wife.

Fans had the opportunity to meet past Olympians.

“I’m so excited especially to be able to go inside and interact with all the activities they have and meet former athletes… it’s such an honor to be here today,” said Cathy Howell, aka Mrs. Fort Carson.

Winter Fest offered the opportunity to play some winter sports like curling. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Athletes said they attended for the community.

“It’s a huge effort and we just support it all,” Deborah Reddish said.

Winter Fest had something for everyone such as sporting activities, cultural performances and live music from Soul School.

Denver band, Soul School, entertained Team USA fans with some soulful sounds. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“That’s why we decided to come down, it was something different. We heard there was going to be bands, you can get inside for no cost… anyway, we’re so glad we came down,” said Kyle Forman, Colorado Springs resident.

Mrs. Fort Carson said she was showing her support for local military who are representing the country in the games.

“I came out to support all the athletes in Colorado Springs, especially our military who participate,” Howell said.

Fans got to ice skate on a synthetic ice rink. Credit: Rachel Saurer

All in an effort to show spirit for Team USA.

“I think everybody needs to go have super fun and enjoy themselves and talk about it for a while what they experienced today,” Roger Reddish said.

If you missed the event today, Winter Fest will be happening throughout the winter games at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. There will be many events and activities you can check out all month long. To see the full schedule, click here.