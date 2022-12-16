(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the winners of the statewide radon poster and video contest.

The contest was designed to raise awareness about radon testing and inform people of the dangers of radon in their homes. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers. A test allows families to learn their risk and take steps to keep themselves safe.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Elia Junyent, a sixth-grader from Stargate Charter School, won first place and earned $300 for her submission. Her poster will be displayed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s radon website for 2023. Junyent will be entered in the National Radon Poster Contest, sponsored by the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, the American Lung Association, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Irelyn French, from Windsor Middle School, earned second place and $200. Byron Percy, also from Windsor Middle School, got third place and $100.

Kaylee Henlse, Alaura Hughes, and Olivia Cardenas, from Pagosa Springs High School, received first place in the radon awareness video contest, $300 and their video will be entered into the National Radon Video Contest.

“These contests are a fun way to educate students and encourage residents to test their homes for radon,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE. “Radon testing is easy to do, and it’s the only sure way to tell whether your home is affected by radon, which occurs naturally in the soil.”

The teachers of the top four students received $100 gift cards as well.