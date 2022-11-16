Winners of Manitou Springs 2022 photo contest

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest!

According to the City, the photo contest had 41 submissions totaling more than 90 pictures. The first-place winner won $200 in Manitou Money with their submission displayed as a profile picture on the City’s social media. The second-place winner won $150 in Manitou Money with their picture displayed as a cover photo for the City’s applicable social media. The third-place winner won $100.

The winning images and names of artists can be seen below:

1st Place – Nicole Ford

2nd Place – Dave Wolverton

3rd Place – Mickey Simpson

4th Place – Leslie Kingman

5th Place – Leslie Kingman

6th Place – Stephen Kirkevold-Corder

7th Place – Gen Chalstrom

8 th Place – Ric Moxley

9th Place – Kaley Hendrix

10th Place – Mickey Simpson

