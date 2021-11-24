Winners announced for Manitou Springs 2021 Photo Contest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Manitou Springs has announced the winners of the 2021 Manitou Springs Photo Contest. Check out the images below and the name of the artist who took the picture.
There were 26 submissions, totaling in over 60 pictures to decide from.
First place wins $100 in Manitou Money, and first and second place pictures will be used as Manitou Springs’s profile picture and cover photo on our social media accounts.
Mickey Simpson – 1st
Caitlyn Howell – 2nd
Tara Kelley – 3rd
Mickey Simpson – 4th
Alexis Foster – 5th
Leslie Kingman – 6th
Mark Lee – 7th
Jay Kickliter – 8th
Ally McCormick – 9th
Jay Kickliter – 10th