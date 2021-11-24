Winners announced for Manitou Springs 2021 Photo Contest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Manitou Springs has announced the winners of the 2021 Manitou Springs Photo Contest. Check out the images below and the name of the artist who took the picture.

There were 26 submissions, totaling in over 60 pictures to decide from.

First place wins $100 in Manitou Money, and first and second place pictures will be used as Manitou Springs’s profile picture and cover photo on our social media accounts.

Mickey Simpson – 1st

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Caitlyn Howell – 2nd

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Tara Kelley – 3rd

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Mickey Simpson – 4th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Alexis Foster – 5th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Leslie Kingman – 6th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Mark Lee – 7th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Jay Kickliter – 8th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Ally McCormick – 9th

Courtesy of the City Manitou Springs.

Jay Kickliter – 10th