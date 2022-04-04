Strong winds will develop late tonight and into Tuesday across the area. In higher elevations, some of these winds could gust up to 75 m.p.h. in the lower elevations, winds could gust as high as 60-65 m.p.h. In areas expecting the strongest winds, a High Wind Warning has been issued and can be seen below.

In addition to the strong winds, parts of the region will see dry conditions with low humidity. This is a recipe for high fire danger and some areas have been placed in a Red Flag Warning due to the elevated danger of rapid fire growth and spread should a fire start. These areas are indicated below.

Wednesday will also be windy and warm with a high fire danger, so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday for much of the area and can be seen below.

In areas covered by either the Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Watch, you’ll want to try and avoid any activities that could potentially spark a fire. Breezy to windy conditions will continue for much of the rest of the week and into the weekend and fire danger may increase along with warming temperatures Friday through Sunday.

