EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Flacon Fire Department has notified the public of a wildland fire near highway 94 and Blaney on Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies have responded to the fire near a landfill in Elicott, including crews from Cimmaron Hills and Falcon. They say they will remain on scene until the fire is fully out.

It is unclear how much of the area was burned or the size of the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.